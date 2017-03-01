Fish fry, Texas Roadhouse style - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fish fry, Texas Roadhouse style

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

It's fish fry season, and an expert from Texas Roadhouse shared his recipe on how you can make light and flaky fish and chips at home.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

* 4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into strips
* 1 cup all-purpose flour
* 1 teaspoon baking powder
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
* Other seasonings to taste (cayenne pepper, garlic salt)
* 1 cup milk
* 1 egg
* 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
* 3-4, 3 oz fillets cod, Pollock or haddock fillets

Directions

- Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and any other seasonings.
- Stir in milk and egg until mixture is smooth.
- Let stand for 20 minutes.
- Heat 1" of oil in a Dutch oven or deep skillet until it shimmers (about 350F)
- Fry the potatoes in the hot oil until they are tender. Drain them on paper towels. Place them on a cookie sheet and cover with tin foil to keep warm.
- Take a dry piece of fish and dip it in the seasoned flour batter, covering both sides.
- Drain the excess batter and then gently place the battered fish into the hot oil, cook for 2-3 minutes then flip it. Continue cooking for an additional 2-3 minutes until the batter has turned a nice golden brown and the fish is 145F minimum.
- Remove fish and set on a paper towel lined cookie sheet. Cover with tin foil to keep warm or place the cookie sheet into a warm oven to keep the fish hot.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.