La Crescent students stage Dickens classic

La Crescent High School is taking on a Charles Dickens classic turned stage musical. "Oliver!" is showing at the high school's fine arts center this weekend only.

Based on the novel Oliver Twist, the show tells the young orphan's story through vibrant music. Oliver Twist runs away from the orphanage joins a crew of thieves in a quest to find his grandfather and ultimately, redemption.

The show runs March 3-5 at La Crescent. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 7:30 with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.