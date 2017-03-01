Join Catered for Kids' Sake bidding from home

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region's signature event, Catered for Kids' Sake, takes place Thursday night at The Cargill Room. The event itself is sold out, but those who did not get tickets can still participate in auctions and fundraisers online.

Executive director Jason Larsen said there are plenty of unique items, big and small, up for bidding including trips, airfare and a football signed by the 2016 Green Bay Packers. Information and a link to the bidding is on the Big Brothers Big Sisters website, or you can go directly to bidpal.net/cfks2017.