20 Years ago: 5 lives lost in Winona tragedy

March 1st marks 20 years since a horrific tragedy in the college town of Winona that took five young lives.

On March first, 1997, three college students at Saint Mary's University and two alumni were killed when the Pathfinder SUV they were in went into the Mississippi River. All five students were legally drunk.

The campus and community mourned as, after four days of searching, the bodies of Susan Wall, Anne Locher, Mary Clare Karnick and Jason Collins were pulled from the Mississippi. Two days after that, searchers found the body of Timothy Stapleton.

Many students wore yellow ribbons in a sign of support and helped in the search efforts.

While the community used the tragedy to reflect on the dangers of student drinking, flowers and memorials were routinely left in tribute to the friends and classmates who lost their lives.

