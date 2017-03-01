Four arrested on drug charges in Trempealeau County

Four people are arrested on drug charges in two separate incidents Monday in Trempealeau County.

In the first one, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding early Monday morning around 1:21 a.m.

During the stop, K-9 Leo was used during the traffic stop, who alerted the officers there were drugs in the vehicle.

Inside, deputies found three needles containing methamphetamine. They also found a bag containing 3 grams of cocaine on the driver.

Both the driver, Kayla Lee Johnson, 25, from Elk Mound and the passenger Nathaniel John Young, 23, from Eau Claire were arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail. A juvenile was also in the vehicle, and was released to another adult.

The Whitehall Police Department assisted on this traffic stop.

Later Monday, two people were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after they were pulled over for speeding in Osseo.

According to a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, they along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Monday night around 7:36 p.m.

The driver, Joseph Christopher Tremain, 44, and passenger, Quinn Joseph Vanderbosch, 26, both from Richfield, Minnesota, said they were going to see a friend in Osseo.

K-9 Leo was used again and again alerted the officers there were drugs in the vehicle. Officers located a bag of approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, several vials of GHB and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Tremain and Vanderbosch were arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.