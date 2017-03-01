Registration for Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival begins

Registration is now open for the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival to be held July14th and 15th at Copeland Park.

The event is in its fifth year and will feature the annual dragon boat races as well as youth boating races, a new feature to this year's festival.

"We have breast cancer survivors from all over the tri-state area are looking to participate and race against teams from La Crosse," Heidi Odegaard, Community Event Organizer for Mayo Clinic Health System, said.

The event looks to raise awareness for Mayo's Breast Cancer Center and provide support to breast cancer survivors.

Odegaard said research out of Canada suggests a correlation between dragon boat racing and a healthy lifestyle.

"There was a researcher in Canada who fought the idea that women with breast cancer shouldn't be physically active," she said. "So what he discovered was women who were participating in dragon boat racing actually went on to live healthier lives and were at a lower risk for lymphedema.

To register, visit http://mayoclinichealthsystem.org/bigbluedragon

Early bird registration costs $750 per team and will end April 1. Registration after that will increase to $850. Many of the proceeds will go back into the community and help the Mayo Clinic Health System Breast Cancer Center.