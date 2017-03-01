Health Science Academy students learn alternative healing methods

A group of La Crosse students from the Health Science Academy experienced a variety of alternative healing methods at the La Crosse YMCA on Wednesday.

The lab hosted by Gundersen Health System gave students the opportunity to learn about non-traditional medical treatments such as gentle yoga, essential oils, message therapy, and the Chinese exercise, Qi Gong, that helps people with physical posture and breathing techniques.

Some students in the academy shared a few things they took away from the lab.

"I think that because I'll probably go into the medical field, that it's good to be very well rounded and not just learn the non-alternative methods of doing things, learning the alternative methods will help me better assess and treat patients in the future," said high school senior Caleb Hawkins.

"It kinda opened up new health professions for me because I didn't even know yoga instructors and stuff like that could work in the hospital and that it would help in the hospital so it just opened up new health professions that I didn't know about and kinda got me thinking," said Justyce McGoire, another senior from the academy.

Over 20 students participated in the lab. The academy is two-year program designed to prepare high school juniors and seniors for careers in the health science industry.