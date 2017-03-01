Celebrating 110 years in Montessori Education

2017 marks the 110th anniversary of Montessori education, a method of instruction developed by Italian educator Maria Montessori in 1907. Schools like Coulee Montessori in Northside Elementary are celebrating all week with activities bringing younger and older students together. Educators said that's a key component of Montessori education and it plays a big role in developing communication skills.

To celebrate the week Sara Jorgensen's classroom of 1st-3rd grade is spent a day of learning with Nine Dodge's class of middle school Montessori-ans Wednesday.

They get to see their big brothers and sisters that are with the program," Jorgensen said. "There's a lot of family feeling and inclusion with this. There's a lot of peer mentoring happening throughout our community."

Throughout the day, groups of younger students worked with the older students on a number of various projects, like making book markers.

"There's a lot of role modeling that happens and just interaction between older and younger kids," said Jorgensen. "It turns into an excitement so they can show off some of their skills and the things they've been working on."

The younger students had an opportunity to learn from the older students, but the teachers said the older students are picking up vital empathy and communication skills from the younger kids.

"This is another aspect of that, talking to someone that's the same age, or making conversation with someone who's younger than you..." said Dodge. "...like introducing yourself and asking them questions... getting to know them."

Teachers hope that a closeness and family atmosphere will bring out something extra in all the students.

"When young people talk about their learning, talk about their lives, talk about their interests, that's when their self comes out," said Dodge. "The adolescents are the ones who are drawing out the self."

Coulee Montessori is a charter school program part of the public school district. The window for general enrollment is February through April. For more information on enrollment, visit Coulee Montessori's website.