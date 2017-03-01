Lent pilgrimage begins with Ash Wednesday

It's a time to renew the commitments established at Baptism, beginning with Ash Wednesday.

The 40-day Lent season, first developed in the fourth century as a time of renewal encourages Christians to focus on their personal journey each day, devoting themselves to the church.

Emilio Alvarez, the Assistant Director of Campus Ministry at Viterbo University said while it is a desert time to internalize struggles, it's also referred to as the 'Sacred Springtime.'

"We need to turn back to the ways in which we were made for. To recognize that God is there, He wants to be in a relationship with us and how can we re-orientate ourselves back to that," said Alvarez.

The ashes, typically from blessed palm branches from the previous Palm Sunday are applied to the forehead as a sign of the cross and a symbol of repentance.

"Maybe it's not the answer that we were originally intending, but I think something that developed from that was that the fish fry, it's very popular. It's surrounded around community, so you have a group of individuals a perish or a prayer group or whatever, a family unite-they come together and know that we are going to go through this process, this little pilgrimage together," added Alvarez.

Lent ends on Holy Thursday, prior to Good Friday and Easter Sunday on April 16.

