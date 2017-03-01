La Crescent community group lobby state legislators

A group of La Crescent community members spent Tuesday lobbying local legislators at the capitol in an effort to get more state aid funding in upcoming years.

The community group, "Let's Make Some Noise!" traveled to St. Paul to speak with Rep. Greg Davids and Sen. Jeremy Miller about rural school funding.

One of the biggest hits the district has taken in recent years is unfunded special education mandates.

This year, expenses neared $1.4 million dollars, nearly 11 percent of the annual budget, according to the "Let's Make Some Noise!" group.

"We talked about looking for ideas to reduce the number of mandates so we can save some of the pressure financially that's draining on us," Superintendent Kevin Cardille said. "Rep. Davids asked us to come up with suggestions to help him facilitate that kind of a thing."

Governor Dayton has asked the legislature to increase spending for special education by $40 million.

Cardille said 70 percent of the state legislature is controlled by the metro area. As a result, rural areas are underrepresented and often not heard.

Lawmakers have introduced an equalization bill in the state house to help La Crescent-Hokah and districts like it. The bill would provide state money to rural districts like La Crescent and reduce their dependence on local property taxes. However, that $40 million tax cut bill would only provide $5,000 in property tax relief to the La Crescent-Hokah district.