First Lyft, now Uber starting in La Crosse area

One day after we told you about the ride sharing service Lyft coming to La Crosse, Uber announced it is offering its transportation services to people in the area.

Uber launched a website for people in the La Crosse area. The website shows their coverage area is all of La Crosse County and parts of Houston and Trempealeau counties.

According to their website, by using the Uber app on a smartphone, people can request a ride anytime of the day anytime of the year. Riders signed up for the service, get picked up where they are, make their trip, and then are charged through their credit card once the trip is complete.

Their website states they are in more than 540 cities worldwide.