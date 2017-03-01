Parents of toddler who died of overdose are charged - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Parents of toddler who died of overdose are charged

MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

Homicide charges have been filed against the parents of a Milwaukee toddler who died after ingesting opioids.

Thirty-five-year-old Darrell Woodson and 34-year-old Margarita Balderas are accused of second-degree reckless homicide in the death of London Woodson. The girl died Aug. 15, just one day before her third birthday.

An autopsy shows the toddler died of a mix of oxycodone and trazadone. The parents told investigators that a bottle of prescribed oxycodone had accidentally spilled days before her death.

The complaint says detectives interviewed Balderas' three other children, including a 14-year-old girl, last month after they were placed in foster care. Prosecutors say the girl told police the couple would give drugs to all the siblings if they were too hyper or needed to go to sleep. Court records do not list defense attorneys.

