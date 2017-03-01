Holmen wrestlers ready to put team first this weekend

The Holmen wrestlers are gearing up for the WIAA State Team Championships in Madison this weekend.

The Vikings will be making their seventh trip to State, but their first since 2012.

This year's squad has a unique dynamic to it.

They only have two seniors.

Not a lot was expected but they ended up knocking off Sparta for the MVC title and then playoff nemesis Sauk Prairie to earn a trip to state.

It's a team that's sneaked up on people at end.

"We never made the ranking until the very end. We were kind of in the shadows of our conference behind Sparta. We were kind of in the shadows going into State. Now we're finally starting to ramp-up and put together a really string finish. Bringing a 17-0 record into the state tournament, we're starting to get noticed and that's a lot of hard work," said head coach Jason Lulloff.

"It's awesome. This being my last year, being able to go to team state is pretty cool. It's an exciting journey," said senior Noah Steinhoff.

Holmen finished the season undefeated in dual meets.

They'll take on Slinger in the division one quarterfinals at 5:30 Pm at the UW Fieldhouse.