Change in roles helps plan for the future

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse continue to experience growth.

While the Terry Erickson Club on the Northside of the city sees about 200 kids a day, in total, all the clubs serve more than 800 kids on a daily basis, according to current Executive Director Mike Desmond.

A simple transition of leadership that's been part of a long-term strategic plan for a few months now will help move the organization forward.

Jake Erickson, the current Director of Operations, will gradually transition into the role of Executive Director, something that runs in his family.

"I've got some big shoes to fill. I grew up here at the Boys and Girls Club under the direction of when my father was Executive Director. So I'm looking forward to the opportunity of filling in after the direction that those guys have put this organization," said Erickson.

Desmond on the other hand, will become the Senior Director of Development, still very much so a part of the club.

He said their focus will be on advancing fundraising opportunities and sustaining the demand they've been experiencing, keeping the kids at the forefront of their plans.

"I love to walk around our buildings and say hello to kids and kids say hello to me but then I watch our staff interact with them and it's unbelievable the meaningful relationships that they develop with these kids. Once they do that, all the research shows that kids do really well once they have positive adult role models that care about them," expressed Desmond.

