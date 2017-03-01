Onalaska grad Thomas has memorable Senior Night at ISU

Matt Thomas had a game to remember in his final home game Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night.

The Onalaska High School graduate had 25 points to help lead Iowa State to an 86-83 win over Oklahoma State.

It was Senior Night for Thomas and three other seniors.

The win also locked down second place for the Cyclones in the Big 12.

But for Thomas and the seniors, the win meant so much more.

"Today was definitely emotional, seeing a lot of stuff on social media from fans and friends and family, talking to them. It was definitely emotional but once I got on the court I kind of locked in and it wasn't hard to stay focused," Thomas said.

The Cyclones are 20-9 this season and ranked 24th in the nation.

(Thanks WOI-TV for contributing to this story)