Heated discussions as pool committee works to narrow locations

The discussion grew heated at times on Wednesday night at the La Crosse Pool Committee meeting.

The city closed Memorial Pool located on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus in 2016 due to safety and maintenance concerns. A neighborhood group formed to encourage the city to spend the money needed to renovate it. Part of that effort is to recommend a location.

The committee worked to narrow the list of possible locations on Wednesday night, but instead of neighborhoods lining up for the chance to house the pool, at least two voiced that they do not want it.

Burbach Aquatics analyzed seven different locations in La Crosse: the original Memorial Pool Site, Myrick Park, Forest Hills Golf Course (on the hill and by the road), Bluffview Park, Weigent Park, and Roellig Park. Burbach assessed engineering challenges such as site restrictions, groundwater issues, and accessibility concerns.

District 7 Councilman Gary Padesky asked the committee to remove Bluffview Park as an option, saying the project goes against the desires of his district. Then, committee member Barb Janssen who is a candidate for the District 3 seat asked that Roellig Park, which had been identified as a top location, be taken out of consideration. She said neighbors do not want it there either.

"Obviously, when you have a councilman speaking, they have been elected to speak for that whole area," said Jay Odegaard, superintendent of Parks and Recreation for La Crosse. "So, the district--it's nice to have council members involved who have the authority to speak for a large number of people."

The top two locations from the Burbach Aquatics assessment include the original Memorial Pool site and the lower part of Forest Hills Golf Course near the road.

The committee is still looking into both indoor and outdoor pool designs.

Burbach Aquatics proposed adding onto an existing pool as an alternative option.