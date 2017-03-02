Six juveniles involved in Vernon County rollover crash

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking into what happened in an early morning Tuesday rollover crash near La Farge that involved six juveniles.

In a statement, the accident happened at 2:54 a.m. as a vehicle was headed south on Bloomingdale Road near Miller Road. The driver lost control and rolled over the vehicle.

Including the driver, four of the six in the vehicle ran from the scene before deputies or rescue personnel got there. The other two who stayed at the scene were later taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for treatment of their injuries.

Due to their age, none of the names of the people involved in the crash were released by the sheriff's office.