Free foot screenings at the La Crosse Public Library

Graduate school students in the Physical Therapy program at UW-La Crosse are taking the initiative to help Coulee Region community members get tested for signs of diabetes through free foot exams.

The project allows the students to look for signs of diabetes through foot screenings because one of the signs of diabetes is a loss of sensation in feet.

"It's a really nice early intervention screening tool that we're using." Alex Ehlert said.

The screening includes three tests: sensory testing, vibration testing and pressure mapping.

If you would like to get a foot screening completed, it's free of charge and will be available from noon until 4 p.m. every Thursday at the La Crosse Main Public Library.