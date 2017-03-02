Coffee Bar Saturdays at the North Community Library

During the months of March and April, the La Crosse North Community Library will host a pop-up coffee shop on Saturday mornings.

It's an effort to bring the northside neighborhood community to visit the Northside Library Branch. The library will provide free coffee, hot chocolate, treats. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet neighbors, read books, and listen to featured acoustic performers.

"This idea is really for neighborhood involvement. The branches in general are both very tailored towards families we're hoping that of course families in the neighborhood will come by but it's really open for anyone because the North Branch library is such a lovely facility." Kelly Krieg-Sigman said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until noon. Families are encouraged to come because there will be a variety of activities for children to enjoy.

The North Community Library is located at 1552 Kane Street.