Dr. Seuss Celebration At Crucifixion

Students at La Crescent's Crucifixion Elementary School celebrated the birthday of Theodore Geisel, better known to readers everywhere as Dr. Seuss. Guest reader Peter Petersilie read several Seuss works while offering up some Seuss history. Petersilie also noted how much the famed children's author used words.

"He had a great imagination and he takes everything that he wants to write about and takes it to the farthest extreme," he said.

Students also found out that favorite "Green Eggs and Ham" was the result of a bet between Dr. Seuss and his publisher, whether or not he could write a book using only 50 different words.

Seuss won the bet and the rest became history.