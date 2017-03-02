Presentation focuses on increasing biking and walking

A presentation on strategies to increase walking and biking took place Thursday afternoon at UW-La Crosse.

Robert Schneider, an associate professor of urban planning at UW-Milwaukee, gave that presentation. He focused on design ideas from similar communities across the state and country that would help make walking a biking just as competitive and appealing as other modes of transportation. The goal of which was for interested members of the public to lobby local policy makers.

"They can take those ideas to city staff who work in department of public works or the planning department," said Schneider. "...as well as to their local elected officials, so that they know people are interested in these types of improvements and would like to see more of them."

According to Schneider, La Crosse ranks highly among other communities in the state in regards to the number of people who commute to work via bicycle or walking.