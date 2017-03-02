Buzz's Bike Shop building has uncertain future

You may have driven past the building and seen the for sale sign. The historic building, once home to Buzz's Bike Shop, needs a new owner. Bursting with reminders of the past, the building transitions into the future.

The Buzz's Bike Shop building located on the corner of Rose and St. Cloud streets marks the edge of what used to be North La Crosse. Since Buzz's Bike Shop closed in 2014, the city has continued searching for someone to move into the building and preserve the history.

Some residents of La Crosse call the building iconic.

"It's always been here. Everyone knows what the Buzz's Bike Shop location is," said Andrea Schnick, economic development planner for La Crosse. Everyone is interested in seeing it, they drive by it all the time. This is a very busy corridor within the city."

Built in 1887, the building housed a Masonic Temple before the Exchange State Bank opened in 1889.

"There's a lot of history especially to people on the north side," Schnick said.

The city recognizes the building as a historic landmark.

"It's on the local register of historic places, but it's not on the state or federal register of historic places," said Schnick.

She said potential buyers are eligible for tax benefits.

"Since it was built before 1936, there is still a 10% tax credit available if someone wanted to turn this into a non-residential property."

Some want to start a business while some local businesses have looked at the building to relocate. Others want to transform it into apartments and even a private residence.

"I think it would make a great ice cream parlor or something along that line that kind of adapts to the structure of the building," said Chris Olson, owner of The Sports Nut across the street from the building.

He said a new business would bring growth to the neighborhood.

"Anytime you bring a business into an area, everybody is going to get some of that overflow business just like they would from us or us from them," he said.

Questions remain about the future of the building, but the city is confident it will remain the icon it is today.

City officials are asking the buyer of the building to keep some pieces of the old interior; however, because it is not a state or federally recognized historic building, it is not a requirement.

The city said it would sell the site for a low price as long as the buyer was committed and able to fund full renovation. Schnick said the most important thing is finding someone to buy the building.

All interested buyers have until March 16 to submit a completed proposal of their plans to the city for review. Officials will choose the proposal with the best use of space and the financial backing to afford restoration.