Viking Elementary School recognized by state educators

Viking Elementary School in Holmen joined millions of schools across the nation in the week-long Read Across America program.

Read Across America celebrates the importance of reading and literacy for children.

Viking Elementary School hosted guest readers from the community during the week including police officers, firefighters, and bus drivers.

The Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) recognized Viking Elementary School for the staff committee's effort with Read Across America.

WEAC President Ron Martin visited the school as a guest reader for the Dr. Seuss assembly.

"At Viking Elementary we've always been really really lucky to have a group of teachers and staff members that have gotten on this committee, and I think that's one of the reasons that Viking was picked," said Becky Harris, LMC Director at Viking Elementary School. "We always have representation from all over the building."

The Dr. Seuss assembly included singing from the choir and a reading of The Cat in the Hat. Faculty members wore red and white striped hats for the occasion.

The day was full of surprises for the children. Every class received a cake, and every student got a new book. Viking Elementary staff hope children continue to read at home.