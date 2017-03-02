Skogens to renovate the corner of Main Street in Onalaska

A new development along the east side of 2nd Avenue in Onalaska will include a restaurant and large green space.

For Dave and Barb Skogen, it's something they've never done before, but they're very excited for what's to come. They were just sitting at dinner one night, talking and reflecting on their lives when they knew they wanted to do something for the community.

"We just thought that it was something that was needed for that area to compliment what nice stuff is going on across the street," said Dave.

In turn, deciding to purchase the land that Tapestry and Apefish & Co. currently sit on to create a restaurant and park.

The plans come just weeks after the first phase of the Great River Landing construction finished on the other side of 2nd Avenue (Highway 53), continuing to enhance the aesthetics of the area.

SEE: Great River Landing now open

"It's just a gathering park. A place where people can come and visit, socialize, enjoy themselves. Hopefully, they'll be some music on certain nights," said Barb.

The block is just north of where Dave Skogen was raised and the location of the every first Skogen's store that opened back in 1946.

"My grandmother and grandfather lived there. It feels like that's our legacy now, that block," added Dave.

"We are going to be so lucky to have this project as another piece in our repertoire of commercial development that it's going to take us forward a long, long way," expressed Mayor Joe Chilsen.

The Tapestry building on the corner of the intersection will be demolished while the Apefish building will be converted into the restaurant.

"We don't want to be running a restaurant, Barb and I at our age. So we're looking for a good restaurateur that's going to go in there and compliment that park with some outdoor seating," said Dave.

With the shape of a boomerang incorporated in the land plans and walkway, symbolizing Festival Foods' Principle of bringing their products back to their guests, the Skogens aim to create this too with the people in mind.

Construction for the $2.5 million project is expected to begin in July, with hopes to have it complete by October, 2017.

Two statues, an Indian honoring the burial ground the development will be built on and a logger, paying tribute to the history of Onalaska will be finished by next spring.