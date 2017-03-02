"Augie" headlines Loggers Winter BBQ

The La Crosse Loggers are getting us to think baseball and those warm summer nights that come with it.

They hosted their 14th Annual Winter Baseball Barbeque Thursday night.

The guest speaker is former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher and current broadcaster Jerry Augustine.

Before the Brewers though, Augustine made his mark at UW-La Crosse.

This year, he'll be inducted into the La Crosse Area Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Anytime somebody gives you an award or you receive something special, I'm always very humbled by it. There's a lot of things that happen for you to get there. I was blessed to come to La Crosse and have a great career at the University. But it was living here and making it my home that makes it all special," Augustine said.

Augustine spent ten years in the majors, all of them with the Brewers.

His record was 55-59.

He pitched for UW-La Crosse in the early 1970s.