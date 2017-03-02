Panthers' historic season ends in state quarterfinals

Zach Pearson scored two goals and the Wausau West boys hockey team used three early power play goals to beat West Salem/Bangor 7-0 Thursday night in the WIAA boys hockey state quarterfinals.

West Salem/Bangor (22-4-1) made its first appearance at the state tournament since splitting from Sparta in 2012. Wausau West (24-3-1) advance to face Hudson Friday in the semifinals at Alliant Energy Center.

"We had opportunities to give ourselves a little momentum and then a penalty and nine seconds later a goal," head coach Eric Borre said. "Second period, same situation, we had a little momentum going, penalty, nine seconds later a goal. When you give teams of Wausau's caliber opportunities like that, it's hard."

The Panthers failed to convert two early power play chances before West cashed in on its first chance at the 14:27 mark, with Pearson scoring the goal.

In the second period, penalties setup Nick Techel and Christian Bardarson for power play goals to make it 3-0.

West added four goals in the final period.

The Panthers' offense managed just 13 shots against Ryan Raff.