West Salem falls in State quarterfinals

West Salem/Bangor's first trip to state ended with a thud Thursday night at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

They lost 7-0 to Wausau West in a quarterfinal game at the WIAA State Hockey Tournament.

Zach Pearson scored two goals to the lead charge for the Warriors, who saw five different players put the puck in the net.

It was just 1-0 after the first period but Wausau West scored two in the second period and then put the game on ice with four more in the third.

The Panthers had just 13 shots on goal.

Ryan Raff had the shutout for Wausau West.

"When you give quality teams quality opportunities, they make it count. We had opportunities to give ourselves momentum. Then a penalty, then nine seconds later a goal. Second period, same situation. We had a little momentum going, then a penalty and nine seconds later, a goal. When you give a team of Wausau's caliber, it's hard. They're a quality team and they're here for a reason and I think that hurt us early," said West Salem/Bangor head coach Eric Borre.

West Salem/Bangor ends their season at 22-4-1.