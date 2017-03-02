Aquinas, Bangor one win away from State

Thursday's local high school basketball scores

WIAA Girls Sectional Semifinals

Menomonie, 59, Onalaska 53

Mel-Min 43, Aquinas 64...Blugolds break the game open with a big second half after Mel-Min led by five early on. Lexi Donarski with 24 points. Aquinas will play Darlington Saturday at Baraboo at 1 PM

Hillsboro 45, Bangor 56...Emma Wittmershaus had 16 points. Bangor will play Shullsburg at Richland Center Saturday at 1 PM with a trip to state on the line.

MSHSL Boys Playoffs

La Crescent 54, Caledonia 86...N. King 30 pts.

Houston 33, Spring Grove 72...C. Grinde 29 pts and 14 reb.