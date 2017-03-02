Aquinas, Bangor one win away from State

Thursday's local high school basketball scores
WIAA Girls Sectional Semifinals
Menomonie, 59, Onalaska 53
Mel-Min 43, Aquinas 64...Blugolds break the game open with a big second half after Mel-Min led by five early on. Lexi Donarski with 24 points. Aquinas will play Darlington Saturday at Baraboo at 1 PM
Hillsboro 45, Bangor 56...Emma Wittmershaus had 16 points. Bangor will play Shullsburg at Richland Center Saturday at 1 PM with a trip to state on the line.
MSHSL Boys Playoffs
La Crescent 54, Caledonia 86...N. King 30 pts.
Houston 33, Spring Grove 72...C. Grinde 29 pts and 14 reb.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.