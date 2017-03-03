Bike Swap supports local after school program

As the weather warms and bike season heats up, Logan Bike Works is looking for the community's help to support its mission.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, Logan Bike Works provides area middle school students with a place to go after school, learn about bike repair and even earn their own bike by working in the shop. The shop's organizer, retired Logan teacher Matthew Christen said not only does the shop encourage students to be more active, it also uses bicycles to supplement what they learn in school.

"We're teaching them physics. We're teaching them--I get math in there because when we talk about why we're adjusting the spokes the way we are, it's a matter of angles and changing that angle, so there's a lot of things," said Christen.

You can help out the Logan Bike Works by checking out the annual La Crosse Bike Swap this Saturday from 10 until 2 p.m. at the Logan Middle School gym (1450 Avon St). For a $3 donation, you can buy or sell used bikes and gear and make sure your bike is ready to ride this spring.