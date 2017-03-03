Amidst stock boom, area experts advise cautious optimism

The DOW recently set yet another milestone, hitting above 21,000 points... but it begs the question: What does this mean for the average person?

"The people who benefit when [the] stock market rises are generally people who have investments in the markets," said John Robinson, Assistant Professor of Business at Viterbo. "These are folks who have a 401k plan or if you have a Scottrade account... if you're in the market investing, when prices rise, that means you get a capital appreciation on your account."

In simpler terms, that means if you plan on retiring soon, on the short term you could see more money in your account. Long term, don't get too excited just yet.

"The downside ping could be pretty significant, even if it just normalized,"said Certified Financial Planner Jeff Lokken. "Generally speaking, the stock market swings to above normal and below normal, so the range of possibilities of gains versus losses are pretty significant."

The current boosts are tied to policy expectations of deregulation and corporate tax reform from the Trump Administration and Congress, which could be delayed. The Trump Administration has said they will focus on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act before tackling tax reform. Should those expectations be met late--or not at all--the market could sink back down. Putting more faith in short-term high-risk investments could lead to disappointment if those expectations don't deliver.

As far as the economy is concerned, it's still headed in a general upward trend. As far as the short term milestones are concerned, it's a good idea to take them with a grain of salt.

"I think it's silly to celebrate the DOW crossing particular century marks or millennial marks," said James Murray, Associate Professor of Economics at UW-La Crosse. "At this point I think there's reason to be cautiously optimistic."