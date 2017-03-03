Committee discusses La Crosse Center plans

Architects and council members with the La Crosse Center renovation project met on Thursday evening.

Francis Formanek, a La Crosse City Council Member and member of the La Crosse Center Board said one thing they're addressing with the plans is making the current entrance into one long hallway with access to various points of the building.

"When people come to the center, they're not exactly sure which entrance to go into. So part of the project is going to be an addition in the front on the 2nd Street side which will allow complete access to any part of the buildings. Whether it's the north part, the new part, the arena, or even the south part," said Formanek.

One main problem ISG and Gensler, the building architects and designers, pointed out was that the main entrance facing the bluffs is in their opinion a waste of the riverfront and nearby bridges.

"Right away the focus was highlighting the Mississippi River. The fact of the matter is that we need to look at highlighting that and project as far as the building is concerned, and to be able to open that up. A little bit like I call it the 'Monona Terrace look' that Madison has," added Formanek.

Before they move ahead with construction, the La Crosse Center wants to re-brand, replacing their current logos that have been around since 1980 with something more modern.

The committee will vote on contracts next month, with plans to start construction in 2018.

