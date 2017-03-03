Houghton's Friday Night Fish Fry Serves 250 Pounds of Atlantic C - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Houghton's Friday Night Fish Fry Serves 250 Pounds of Atlantic Cod

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The Friday night Fish Fry is a popular year round tradition in Wisconsin.

But it may be even more popular during Lent.

Houghton's Jackson Street Pub has been serving customers for almost 30 years and say the first Friday in Lent is a popular one.
    
Owner, Keith Carson says his kitchen goes through 250 pounds of Atlantic Cod. Most customers get it fried while others enjoy it broiled.
    
Keith and his wife took over the restaurant last year.

The original owner, Jim "Houghton" Wiley opened the Irish themed pub back in 1987.

