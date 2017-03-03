Library Rolls Out Rain Barrel Art - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Library Rolls Out Rain Barrel Art

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The La Crosse Main Library is showing off some unique and functional art.  On display are rain barrels, part of a neighborhood painting contest.  Artist ranging from novice to master were able to enter the event, painting the barrel with a theme of "the changing face of nature".  The public is invited to come see and vote for their favorite barrel/artist.

The barrels will then be placed into a silent auction, part of the Washburn neighborhood garden expo.  The event takes place on March 11th at Lincoln Middle School.  

