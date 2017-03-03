Missing: Police ask for help finding Freight House Co-Owner

La Crosse Police would like the public's help in finding the co-owner of the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse who hasn't had contact with anyone for several days while in Nevada.

Friends and family contacted police February 28 after failing to reach 53-year-old Thomas A. Olson.

He's is described as an Asian male, 5'7", 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

According to La Crosse Police, Olson was last seen leaving Cesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, February 27.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

La Crosse Police, along with law enforcement agencies in the Las Vegas and Boulder City, Nevada area, are actively looking into any leads provided to them according to a statement.

Anyone with information should contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7213 or 608-789-7211.