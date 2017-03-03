Students celebrate read-a-thon for a cause

In an effort to promote ways to enjoy books while raising money for the service project, students at North Woods International participated in a read-a-thon.

The event coincides with Read Across America, celebrating the birthday and legacy of Dr. Seuss.

Sarah Kratt, a First Grade Spanish Teacher at North Woods International School in La Crosse organizes the service project.

"We've had a partnership with Global Partners sister community in Nicaragua in Santa Celia for seven years now, so I had volunteered and done some of the education workshops down there and wanted to find a good service learning project for our students that we could do year after year," said Kratt.

During the previous read-a-thons students have raised more than $4,000 each year. Their efforts have helped students in Nicaragua build a community center, purchase new desks, and supply them with new books.

Senator Jennifer Shilling (D), was one of the guest readers at the event.

"It's very important and I know that kids have those opportunities of technology, but to find a good ol' fashion book and to see the words on that page I think that there really is still tremendous value. And there's just something really comforting to having a good book," said Shilling.

