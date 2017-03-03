Eau Claire police: 6-month-old child tests positive for meth, cocaine, ecstasy, THC

An Eau Claire woman has been charged with child neglect after her child tested positive for four different drugs.

On December 2016, Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and police received information 25-year-old Donna Jo Sparby's two children, a 6 month old and 4 year old, were being neglected. Police said they tested the hair follicles of her two kids. Police said Sparby's 4-year-old child's test was clean, but the infant tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and THC.

Police arrested Sparby for child neglect. She is currently in jail, and police said her children are with family. Sparby is scheduled to be in court on Monday.