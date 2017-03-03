Central, Logan win to setup regional final showdown

La Crosse basketball fans will be treated to an extra serving of Central vs Logan this season.

Both the Red Raiders and Rangers won their WIAA boys basketball tournament openers Friday, setting up a showdown Saturday for a D2 regional title. Central will host Logan at 7 p.m. at Sutton Gymnasium.

On Friday, Central took down MVC rival Holmen 84-45 behind Kobe King's 26 points and Bailey Kale's 16. Logan eliminated Tomah 68-43 behind CJ Siegel's 29 points.

Central won both regular season meetings by wide margins - 91-60 on January 6 and 88-48 on February 10.