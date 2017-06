Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Boys high school basketball - WIAA regionals

D2:

La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45 - Kobe King (CEN): 26 points, 12 rebounds; Bailey Kale (CEN): 16 points; Austin Braund (HOL): 11 points, surpasses 1,000 for his career

La Crosse Logan 68, Tomah 43 - CJ Siegel (LOG): 29 points; Logan at Central on Saturday (more info here)

Onalaska 78, River Falls 33

Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68 - Rice Lake at Onalaska on Saturday

D3:

G-E-T 72, Arcadia 57 - Chris Thompson and David Kvistad (GET): 20 points each; Nolan Martin (ARC): 22 points; Red Hawks host Altoona on Saturday

Bloomer 51, Black River Falls 49

Mauston 74, Westby 71 - final/overtime; Norsemen finish 17-6; Mauston at Bloomer on Saturday

Prairie du Chien 69, Richland Center 42

Platteville 74, Dodgeville 58 - Platteville at Prairie du Chien on Saturday

D4:

C-FC 76, La Crosse Aquinas 69 - final/overtime; Conley Malone (AQU): 22 points; Eddie Harwick (AQU): 21 points

Fennimore 80, Brookwood 58 - Fennimore at C-FC on Saturday

Onalaska Luther 52, Necedah 41 - Bennett Loersch (Luther): 16 points; Sam Babinec (Luther): 12 points

Pardeeville 72, Melrose-Mindoro 63 - Luther at Pardeeville on Saturday

D5:

Bangor 88, Blair-Taylor 59 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 21 points; Caleb Miedema (Bangor): 20 points

Alma/Pepin 63, Eleva-Strum 52 - final/overtime; A/P at Bangor on Saturday

Royall 83, Lincoln 70

Augusta 63, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52 - Royall at Augusta on Saturday

Seneca 66, North Crawford 44 - Seneca hosts Potosi on Saturday

High school wrestling - WIAA team championships

D1:

Holmen 44, Slinger 17 (quarterfinals)

Kaukauna 47, Holmen 19 (semifinals)

High school wrestling - MSHSL individual championships

Class A:

Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia, 132 pounds) loses 1st round match to Alex Borsgard (Windom-Mountain Lake) by 5-4 decision

Austin Werner (Caledonia, 182 pounds) wins 1st round match over Noah Decker (Maple River) in sudden victory; loses quarterfinal match to Josh Soine (New London-Spicer) by 15-3 major decision

High school gymnastics - WIAA state championships

Team competition results:

D2:

1. Whitefish Bay, 140.78

2. River Falls, 139.46

4. West Salem Co-op, 138.01

10. Viroqua Area, 125.83