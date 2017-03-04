"Wheels for All" tournament allows students to play adaptive sports

Nearly 100 students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse participated in an adapted athletics tournament at Mitchell Hall on Saturday.

"Wheels for All" allowed students and community members to learn how to play adapted sports like basketball and handball. The students and faculty members that hosted the event made it their mission to create an awareness about adapted physical education. Students say that adapted sports is something anyone can do and is available to all abilities.

"Not enough people really understand that there are these outlets for people with disabilities and that even people without disabilities can play with them. Here, you have a lot of people without disabilities that are having a great time playing wheel chair handball, and so when you get into a physical education class you can have a mix of students playing it." Graduate student, Joe Schmid said.

Schmid says that adapted sports can be very competitive.

"We really recognize that these people with disabilities can have just as much fun and can be just as athletic and active despite being in a wheel chair." Schmid added.

Students studying Sports Management, Physical Education and Adapted Physical Education put together an adapted sports tournament event every semester. This is the eighth year of the "Wheels for All" tournament. To find out more information about UW-La Crosse's Center on Disability Health and Adapted Physical Activity programs, you can visit their program's website.

