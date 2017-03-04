Aldo Leopold Weekend celebrates environmental awareness

Many consider Aldo Leopold as the "father of wildlife management" for the United States because of his passion for conservation back in the 1940's. Today, his legacy lives on through a yearly observance weekend dedicated to his environmental work called "Aldo Leopold Weekend".

Community members in La Crosse celebrated Leopold at the Visitor Center of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Saturday.

The event started in 2000 in Lodi, Wisconsin in order to celebrate the Wisconsin native. The event is now enjoyed nationally by environmentalists. Leopold is known for his famous book "the Sand County Almanac."

"He actually started something called Land Ethic and what that is is basically having some sort of connection to the land that we are part of the land and not separate from the land." Hallie Rasmussen, Visitor's Services Manager for the Visitor Center of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge said.

A few of the activities on Saturday included reptile visits from WisCorps turtle and crafts for children, a documentary about Leopold's life and a hike around the conservancy.

Students from UW-La Crosse's environmental literature classes read parts of Leopold's "The Sand County Almanac" during the morning hike.