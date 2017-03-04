Coulee Region Climate Alliance hosts climate action festival

The Coulee Region Climate Alliance hosted the Climate Action Festival Saturday at First Congregational Church.

The event is an opportunity for community members to learn about minimizing their carbon footprint by making small changes to their lifestyle. Groups in attendance focused on enacting change in several areas including transportation, lifestyle and advocacy.

The Wisconsin Bike Federation, Coulee Region Sierra Club, Hillview Urban Agricultural Center and Full Circle Supply were all in attendance at the event.

Carolyn Dvorak, Southwest Region Director of the Wisconsin Bike Federation, said even if you're unable to bike to work, there are other ways you can help the environment.

"Any trip you take that's three miles or less is a great trip to take on a bike rather than in a car," she said. "So if you can ride to a friend's house, the post office, grocery store, anything you can do it's those short trips that are most important to take on a bike."