Aquinas, Bangor girls heading to state

The La Crosse Aquinas Blugolds and Bangor Cardinals girls basketball teams are heading to Green Bay.

Both schools earned long-awaited trips to the 2017 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday by earning sectional titles. Aquinas beat Darlington 64-40 for its first WIAA sectional title, while Bangor beat Shullsburg 63-49 for its first sectional title since 1997.

Aquinas (26-0) will face Shiocton (18-8) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. in the Division 4 state semifinals at the Resch Center. Bangor (24-3) will face Loyal (23-4) on Friday at 10:45 a.m. in the Division 5 state semifinals.

WXOW will televise both games live. You can also watch the games online and on your mobile device.