Aquinas, Bangor girls heading to state

The La Crosse Aquinas Blugolds and Bangor Cardinals girls basketball teams are heading to Green Bay.
Both schools earned long-awaited trips to the 2017 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday by earning sectional titles. Aquinas beat Darlington 64-40 for its first WIAA sectional title, while Bangor beat Shullsburg 63-49 for its first sectional title since 1997.
Aquinas (26-0) will face Shiocton (18-8) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. in the Division 4 state semifinals at the Resch Center. Bangor (24-3) will face Loyal (23-4) on Friday at 10:45 a.m. in the Division 5 state semifinals.
WXOW will televise both games live. You can also watch the games online and on your mobile device.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.