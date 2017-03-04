Saturday's Sports Overtime scores
Girls high school basketball - WIAA sectional finals
D4:
La Crosse Aquinas 64, Darlington 40 - Blugolds win first sectional title
D5:
Bangor 63, Shullsburg 49 - Cardinals win first sectional title since 1997
Boys high school basketball - WIAA regional finals
D2:
La Crosse Central 84, La Crosse Logan 62 - Bailey Kale (CEN): 21 points; CJ Sigel (LOG): 19 points
Onalaska 76, Rice Lake 60 - Onalaska vs Central on Thursday at Logan
D3:
G-E-T 63, Altoona 60 - Chris Thompson (GET): 21 points; Red Hawks trailed by 14 at halftime
Mauston 83, Bloomer 79 - Mauston vs G-E-T on Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild
Platteville 52, Prairie du Chien 38
D4:
C-FC 54, Fennimore 35 - Nathan Urell (CFC): 13 points
Pardeeville 64, Onalaska Luther 63 - C-FC vs Pardeeville on Thursday at Holmen
D5:
Bangor 66, Alma/Pepin 54 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 33 points
Augusta 72, Royall 63 - Bangor vs Augusta on Thursday at La Crosse Central
Seneca 68, Potosi 40 - Nick Payne (SEN): 19 points; Seneca vs Shullsburg on Thursday at Reedsburg
High school gymnastics - WIAA individual championships
D1:
Maya Budin (G-E-T Area) finishes 20th on uneven bars (8.3)
D2:
Ellie Tschumper (West Salem Co-op) finishes 11th on all-around
Lydia Korn (Viroqua Area) finishes 15th on all-around
Faith Gillen (Viroqua Area) finishes 19th on all-around
Melissa Wiebke (Onalaska) finishes 7th on uneven bars, 9th on vault
More results can be found here
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 6, Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4 - Chill now 21-23-2
