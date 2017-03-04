Saturday's Sports Overtime scores

Girls high school basketball - WIAA sectional finals

D4:

La Crosse Aquinas 64, Darlington 40 - Blugolds win first sectional title

D5:

Bangor 63, Shullsburg 49 - Cardinals win first sectional title since 1997

Boys high school basketball - WIAA regional finals

D2:

La Crosse Central 84, La Crosse Logan 62 - Bailey Kale (CEN): 21 points; CJ Sigel (LOG): 19 points

Onalaska 76, Rice Lake 60 - Onalaska vs Central on Thursday at Logan

D3:

G-E-T 63, Altoona 60 - Chris Thompson (GET): 21 points; Red Hawks trailed by 14 at halftime

Mauston 83, Bloomer 79 - Mauston vs G-E-T on Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild

Platteville 52, Prairie du Chien 38

D4:

C-FC 54, Fennimore 35 - Nathan Urell (CFC): 13 points

Pardeeville 64, Onalaska Luther 63 - C-FC vs Pardeeville on Thursday at Holmen

D5:

Bangor 66, Alma/Pepin 54 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 33 points

Augusta 72, Royall 63 - Bangor vs Augusta on Thursday at La Crosse Central

Seneca 68, Potosi 40 - Nick Payne (SEN): 19 points; Seneca vs Shullsburg on Thursday at Reedsburg

High school gymnastics - WIAA individual championships

D1:

Maya Budin (G-E-T Area) finishes 20th on uneven bars (8.3)

D2:

Ellie Tschumper (West Salem Co-op) finishes 11th on all-around

Lydia Korn (Viroqua Area) finishes 15th on all-around

Faith Gillen (Viroqua Area) finishes 19th on all-around

Melissa Wiebke (Onalaska) finishes 7th on uneven bars, 9th on vault

More results can be found here

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 6, Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4 - Chill now 21-23-2