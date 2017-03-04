Festival celebrates the beauty, mystery of owls

"Doctor Who" a Great Horned Owl, one of several raptors shown during presentations at the International Owl Festival in Houston, MN

People from around the country and world are in Houston, Minnesota this weekend to celebrate everything owl.

The International Festival of Owls brought experts from as far away as Japan to discuss different aspects of owl species around the world.

All the events are open to the public. Most are at the Houston High School.

During the event, there are presentations about owl species in our area, what their habitat and diet consists of, and where to find owls in the wild.

Cameras and cell phones were busy as several different owls, including a Snowy owl, Great Horned, and Barred Owl, made appearances before the crowds that packed the gymnasium for the presentations from the Illinois Raptor Center.

An expert on the Blakiston's Fish Owl, Sumio Yamamoto, came from Japan to present this weekend.

The weekend also included an owl pellet dissection-to see what owls eat-and an evening Owl Prowl looking and listening for owls in southeastern Minnesota.

Kids could also make their own owl related art.

One of the highlights from this year's festival is the USA premiere of the film "The Secret Life of Owls" Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon.