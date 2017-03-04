Controversy over new cell phone tower in the Town of Holland

The Town of Holland near Holmen holds a growing community full of new developments and plenty of open space. That view may soon change for some residents, as a company named Bug Tussel Wireless based in Green Bay looks to install a new cell phone tower north of Old County Highway NA.

The cell phone tower would be installed at W7520 on Old County Highway NA in an open field near a development. Some residents of Holmen and the Town of Holland have vocally opposed the new cell phone tower in that location with concerns for the safety of residents in the area.

Bug Tussel Wireless plans to install the new cell phone tower to rent out to cell phone providers.

"The tower is built by a tower building company and they lease out space on that tower and that's how they recoup their money, their cost," said Bob Stupi, supervisor for the Town of Holland. "So, this tower has four levels of antenna rental that they are proposing."

Bob Degrandchamp lives in Holmen. The location of the proposed cell phone tower is behind his house.

"It's a visual obstruction," Degrandchamp said. "And the constantly blinking lights that will go off every minute--every couple seconds, 24/7, all year long forever. For as long as we live here."

County officials said nobody has come forward in support of the tower. Many are vocally opposed, and some are indifferent.

"Just like any public hearing, you get the people that love it or hate it," Stupi said. "The people that don't have a feeling one way or another don't show up."

The proposed cell phone tower would not be the only tower within a one-mile radius. Another cell phone, just one-quarter mile down the road, measures at 150 feet tall.

Residents say the new cell phone tower would go against county ordinance standing at 195 feet tall 75 feet from the road.

"The fall zone must be relevant to the height of the structure. What they're trying to do, is they're trying to deviate from that and have that structure fall within 75 feet," Degrandchamp said.

An engineer from Bug Tussel Wireless said the tower is designed to fall in on itself in the event of a collapse.

"After we requested all the documentation, and read it over and over and over again, and then constructing our own structural engineering independent of this, he indicated that, 'Hey, they have to show that change.' There has to be changes all they way from the base of the tower all the way up to show that they made a change that will structurally agree with with what they're trying to present us," he said.

The La Crosse County Board's Planning, Resources, and Development Committee voted against granting the company a permit on Monday.

The decision now moves to the full La Crosse County Board where they will vote on March 16.

Even if the county board also denies the permit for the new cell phone tower, Bug Tussel Wireless could file an appeal and likely win. State regulations prevent local governments from denying tower permits solely based on looks.

Residents say they understand Bug Tussel Wireless is trying to do business, but with another cell phone tower nearby, they say there is no need for more coverage. Instead, many residents want the tower built near the bluff, but not on residential property. State regulations prevent local governments from requiring cell phone towers to only be built on public land.