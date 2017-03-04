Bike Swap provides affordable biking gear

Students at Logan Middle School partnered with area bike shops to host the 5th Annual Bike Swap on Saturday.

Community members also donated gently used bikes and bike equipment to the sale for people to buy at low prices.

The goal of the Bike Swap is to put a bike into the hands of as many people as possible.

With spring weather right around the corner, Mathew Christen hopes people will choose biking over driving a car.

"One of the driving forces is that over 50% of the people in La Crosse County are overweight or obese," Christen said. "And that means that we need more physical activity. And incorporating bicycling into transportation is key."

The event is hosted by students in the Logan Middle School Bike Works program. It is only one of two after school programs in Wisconsin dedicated to teaching students how to service bicycles. Christen said he started the program after noticing a number of students riding broken bikes to school.

All of the money raised at the swap will go back into the program.