Man suffers second degree burns in Jackson County fire

A homeowner suffered second degree burns to his hands and face after attempting to save his home in a Jackson County fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, a call came out around 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a shed fire on County Highway P in the township of Albion.

Upon arrival, the department found an 8' by 10' wood frame storage shed fully collapsed. The near by home showed heat damage to its vinyl siding and two windows in the home had broken glass from the heat. Two vehicles that were parked near the shed also showed fire damage but were not burning. The department also had two small grass spot fires burning and requested DNR Fire Control.

The department said the shed and its contents are a total loss and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

No firefighters were hurt during the incident. The injured property owner refused transport to the hospital and was treated at the scene.