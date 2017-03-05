Fundraising page set up for missing Freight House co-owner

Friends and family of Tom Olsen, co-owner of the Freight House, have set up a crowd funding website to help raise money in hopes of safe return home.

MORE: Tom Olsen Missing In Las Vegas

Olsen was last heard from last Monday and since then, family and friends have been unable to contact him.

As of Sunday evening, the website had raised nearly $9,000 from more than 100 different people in an effort to find Olsen.

If you're interested in donating, visit https://www.youcaring.com/tomolsenmissingperson-769455