La Crescent-Hokah exploring options for upcoming cuts

Faced with more than $300,000 in cuts for the upcoming school year, the La Crescent-Hokah School Board is exploring options as it tries to figure out what the district can do without.

According to Superintendent Kevin Cardille, the teacher's union agreed to give back half of their staffing development dollars, which amounts to around $70,000.

"It's great that the teacher's union was willing to make that sacrifice, as they have the past two years or more," Cardille said. "But what we lose with those dollars is some teacher training that we do to help move this district forward, so it's sort of a double edged sword."

Cardille said the district also offered early retirement incentives during the last round of teacher negotiations.

"As a result of those incentives, 4.5 teachers will retire at the end of the school year," he said. "So that's four full time teachers and one part time teacher that we will replace."

However, when the district does replace those positions, Cardille anticipates it will do so at a lower cost.

"We're going to have some brand new teachers, meaning they'll be much less expensive," he said. "Insurance packages will hopefully be different and if we can get all of that to fall into place, we could be saving $20,000 to $30,000 per teacher."

The community group "300 for 300" has raised $50,000 so far to be donated toward the district's cause.