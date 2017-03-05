Residents begin moving in to sober living facility

Battling addictions can be a lonely and isolated journey with a large part of society having a negative stigma toward addiction. Many believe that treatment is the answer, and even though it is a start, re-integrating into society sober causes many addicts to resort back to old habits.

1120 Caledonia Street in La Crosse was once a convent turned private residence before becoming a sober living facility.

"This was a $200,000 renovation, and we really believe in the programming that we provide," said Austin Reinhart, CEO of Driftless Recovery, Inc. "We believe having a clean, safe environment for these guys."

Fifteen young men from the tri-state area will come here after treatment to re-adjust to normal life.

"Connecting them with good, healthy people with which they could potentially have a safe exit strategy in terms of housing after this, that they can have some money saved, they can do these things in a responsible way that allows them to go and live even more autonomously and independently than this but still have healthy support around them," Reinhart said.

Peter Horth is the House Dad, and he knows the struggle with addiction all too well.

"The life I live today is remarkably different than the life that I had been living. You know, I couldn't imagine a life of sobriety, but I also couldn't imagine living the way that I had been living," Horth said.

It was after living in a similar sober house that he decided to dedicate his life to helping others with addiction.

"Really the most valuable thing that I have to disseminate to anyone is my experience," he said. "Whether it's positive experiences or negative experiences that hopefully somebody can learn from."

Horth knows he faces a number of challenges with the young men.

"I would imagine we'll have a lot of different people from a lot of different walks of life and in trying to be accommodating to all of them, making sure residents are holding up their end of the bargain, and communicating to them if they're slacking in any area," he said.

He also knows the experience will be nothing short of rewarding

"The relationships that I develop through trying to help someone are the most fulfilling thing I've discovered in my life so far," Horth said.

Those interested in living in the facility can apply on the Driftless Recovery, Inc. website. Reinhart said every application will get a response, even if the person does not qualify.

There are requirements to living in the sober house including 30 days of sobriety before moving in, 10 hours of volunteering per month, three recovery meetings each week through any program, meeting with a recovery mentor on a weekly basis, and employment or enrollment in school. There is a minimum six month stay, but there is no maximum limit.

Now that the facility for men is complete, Reinhart said he may explore the option of an all-female facility. He said women recovering from addiction are an under-served population in the area, and he hopes to offer more services and support for them in the near future.